"HABITS OF HOLY MEN," by Don H. Staheli and Lloyd D. Newell, Deseret Book, $14.99, 87 pages (nf)

The six "habits" featured in Don H. Staheli and Lloyd D. Newell's new book, "Habits of Holy Men," are illustrated in one Old Testament story.

In 2 Kings 5, Naaman, a military leader with leprosy, goes to the prophet Elisha for help. Elisha tells him to bath seven times in the river Jordan. The story teaches elements of being submissive, meek, humble, patient, full of love and child-like faith, the co-authors wrote.

"Try to notice these habits in your own life and the lives of those around you, and watch for the joy and power they bring," Staheli and Newell wrote. "The habits of holiness are observable in every effort to repent, to be obedient, and to do the will of God."

The pocket-size book, a quick read, explores the meaning of holiness and how these six habits are needed in today's world.

"Holiness and heavenly things make earthly difficulties and trials bearable, even as they deepen joys and provide comfort and understanding," the two men wrote. "Turning our hearts to holiness is time well spent, time that can enhance our physical and mental health, our marriage and family relationships, and our overall sense of happiness and well-being. Taking time for holiness may be the most eternal and essential thing we do in life."

Staheli has served for more than 40 years in administrative positions with the LDS Church and as a social worker with LDS Family Services.

Newell has served as the announcer and writer for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir broadcast "Music and the Spoken Word" since 1990.