Adam, who is deaf-blind, inspects a KIBO robot during a STEM and robotics camp at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Ogden on Thursday. Students are also studying physics, math and engineering at the camp. The Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind has been serving students with sensory impairments throughout Utah for over 100 years. In addition to its Ogden location, the school has campuses in Millcreek and Orem.

