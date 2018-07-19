SALEM — A 22-year-old Boy Scout leader drowned after saving a boy who was struggling as he practiced swimming in a Utah pond to advance in the scouting program, police said Thursday.

Wesley Robert Kratzer was in the water, helping with a group of 11- and 12-year-old boys, when one of them started having trouble Wednesday, Salem police Chief Brad James said.

Kratzer pushed the boy to safety then dropped under the water and disappeared.

"We don't know if it was fatigue, we don't know if he cramped up. We may never know," James said.

Members of the group were not wearing life jackets, police said.

Divers searched the murky pond by feel for nearly an hour before finding the body under about 12 feet of water.

Kratzer was one of three leaders helping three Scouts learn swimming techniques so they could advance in the scouting program, James said.

The boy who was struggling in the water is safe, though the troop is mourning.

"They're really shook up," James said.

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy on Kratzer.

Salem Pond is a popular summer spot about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City, complete with picnic tables and pavilions, bordered by mountains in the distance.

There have been a handful of drownings there over the past two decades.