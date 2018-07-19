SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re a fan of s’mores, you’ve come to the right place.

The Beehive State’s capital city ranks as the second-best city in the country for good, old-fashioned s’more desserts,according to a new report from Pine Mountain, a company that sells fire starters for camping.

Nashville, Tennessee, ranked as the best city in the country for roasting s’mores due to its proximity to camping sites, ideal evening temperatures, safe wind speeds and rainfall numbers.

The city also had the largest average housing lot, which means there are a perfect amount of opportunities to set up a fire in the backyard.

Pine Mountain reviewed the weather and geographical factors of each city to see if it had ideal conditions for roasting the dessert.

“As we enter prime season for campfires and s’mores, we ranked the cities by examining a variety of criteria, including average nighttime temperature, rainfall and wind speed during the summer months,” said Dr. Ted Myatt, ScD, who led the study by EH&E and Pine Mountain. “We also looked at average housing lot size and proximity to public campgrounds when narrowing down the list to ensure the cities selected have ample room for backyard fire pits and space to stretch out under the stars with a s’more in hand.”

In May 2017, Park City ranked among the 10 best spots in the county for the campfire snack, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

USA Today’s list said Park City’s proximity to campsites created a culture that could help Utahns build the perfect s'more.

“A visit to Park City, Utah, is incomplete without a s’mores roasting session. In fact, this gooey custom takes place all over the idyllic mountain town,” according to USA Today’s 10 Best. “At winter sporting season's peak, après-ski programs warm visitors with gourmet marshmallows accompanied by rich hot chocolate. During the spring and summer, an air of carefree nostalgia cozies the area’s fire pits. Even Park City’s acclaimed restaurants have gotten in on the fun, reinventing the stackable staple into desserts, cocktails and confections.”

Specifically, the list included The Montage Deer Valley as the best location for building s’mores in Park City.

Other options include the St. Regis Deer Valley, Waldorf Astoria Park City and the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

“Any s’mores aficionado knows that it is all about the melting marshmallow — and the Montage Deer Valley knows it, too. Their build-your-own bite bar features a variety of marshmallow flavors like cinnamon, mocha, peppermint, caramel and vanilla,” according to USA Today 10 Best.