HANNA, Duchesene County — Three people died and one other was critically injured following a collision involving three motorcycles, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on state Route 35 near Hanna about 10:30 a.m. A "large group" of bikers was traveling together when one rider went down for an unknown reason and two others became "tangled up" with him, said UHP Lt. Todd Royce.

Three men and a woman were involved in the accident, he said. The woman was a passenger on one of the three motorcycles that crashed, he said. Two were pronounced dead early in the investigation. By 3:30 p.m., Royce said a third person had died. The fourth was listed as very critical Thursday afternoon.

Names and ages were not immediately available, but at least one rider was believed to be elderly, Royce said.

