SALT LAKE CITY — This has all the makings of a horror movie.

Egyptian archaeologists recently unearthed a rare, black granite sarcophagus believed to be the largest ever found in Alexandria, Egypt.

But the researchers have no idea what’s inside.

The coffin, which measures about 6 feet in length, was buried 16 feet underground along with an alabaster head of an unidentified man, whose face was “worn beyond recognition,” according to CNN.

“It is noted that there is a layer of mortar between the lid and the body of the sarcophagus indicating that it had not been opened since it was closed in antiquity,” according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, which announced the findings on Facebook.

An Egyptian archaeological mission from the Supreme Council of Antiquities uncovered an ancient tomb dating back to the... Posted by ‎Ministry of Antiquities وزارة الآثار‎ on Sunday, July 1, 2018

So far, archaeologists have said the site dates back to somewhere between 305 and 30 B.C.

Government officials discovered the coffin July 1 during a routine archaeological inspection.

Interest in the sarcophagus reached new levels after an article from Mysterious Universe went viral on Twitter with more than 5,500 retweets and 15,000 likes.

Egypt Will Open Giant Black Mystery Sarcophagus Despite Warnings - https://t.co/M1U0Z0kakb pic.twitter.com/l5F2jkahB9 — Mysterious Universe (@mysteriousuniv) July 17, 2018

Social media reacted to the news with humor. As BuzzFeed News reported, many wondered if opening the sarcophagus will bring about the end of the world.

Isn’t there a film series on why this is probably a bad idea? https://t.co/HaEgRJZ8fU — Michael Ohiku (@MichaelOhiku) July 17, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

WE REALLY SHOULDN'T

OPEN THE

SARCOPHAGUS

UNTIL WE'VE

COMPLETED

ALL THE

SIDE QUESTS

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Brittney M. Morris (@BMichelleMorris) July 18, 2018

2012: oh no Mayan calendar says the world might end and we could all die

2018: PLEASE let the black Egyptian sarcophagus carry a curse that will collectively put us out of our misery — zoinks, scoob (@dadvansss) July 18, 2018

Archeologists have ignored Alexandria for years, according to Smithsonian magazine. The once-historic city is now home to a more modern culture, which sits atop the city founded by Alexander the Great.

“But this new discovery is the latest in a series of finds in the last few decades, as researchers have been looking further into the city’s past,”according to Time Magazine. “When researchers do open the sarcophagus, it could give them a rare opportunity to examine whatever is preserved inside.”

It’s too early to make a prediction about the body inside, according to Smithsonian. But it won’t be the final discovery in the historic city.