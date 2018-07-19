SALT LAKE CITY — A woman has been charged with allegedly hitting another woman with her car, stopping and asking if she was OK, then driving off.

Rosa Dalia Enriquez, 23, of Springville, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with failing to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony; having no car insurance, a class C misdemeanor; and failing to yield to a pedestrian, an infraction.

On Aug. 9, 2017, Angela Johnson was crossing the road in a crosswalk at the intersection of 200 South and 600 West when she was struck by a car.

According to charging documents, Johnson "went over the hood and struck the windshield before falling to the ground." One witness told police that she "became airborne" and spun in the air, the charges state.

The driver, Enriquez, "yelled out the window asking if Ms. Johnson was OK. Ms. Johnson yelled, 'No!' Enriquez then sped off," according to court documents.

Another witness wrote down Enriquez's license plate number. When she was contacted by police she said "she did not believe she had hit the pedestrian" and "the pedestrian had told her she was fine, so she left," the charges state.

When investigators pointed out the damage to Enriquez's vehicle, she said it "was from an unrelated accident where she had run into a tree," according to the charges.