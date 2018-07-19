A widower who lost his wife five years ago didn’t have to celebrate her birthday alone this year.

The widower, Jim, was at a grocery store in Greenwood, Indiana, when he met Gregory Johnson, a man who listened as he reminisced about his late wife and celebrated her birthday with him, CBS News reported.

The unlikely friendship started when Johnson noticed roses and birthday cake in Jim’s cart and asked him what the special occasion was. Jim responded with his life story, including details about his wife of 53 years, Gloria.

"My heart just broke. I was just devastated and he looked completely broken,” Johnson told CBS. “I knew that I wanted to do whatever I could in that moment to take his mind off of his heartbreak.”

After reminiscing for more than an hour and a half, Jim invited Johnson to his home, where they looked at old photos and ate birthday cake in Gloria’s honor.

