Utah State head track and field coach Matt Ingebritsen has announced the addition of former Montana standout Lindsey Hall to the Aggies’ staff.

“I can’t say enough about how eager I am to get to campus and begin working toward recruiting future Aggies,” Hall said. “I am also looking forward to meeting the team and start assisting with student-athlete development to the best of my ability.”

Hall joins the program as an assistant coach working with sprints, jumps and multi-events.

“We are really excited to welcome Lindsey Hall to the Aggie track and field program and to Utah State,” Ingebritsen said. “She is going to be a great addition to our staff. The experience she has had getting to this point as a high-level heptathlete, as well as her coaching experience, makes her the perfect candidate for this position. I look forward to having her help as we continue to push this program forward into the future. She is going to be a good one.”

For the past four seasons, Hall served as a volunteer at her alma mater, helping coach the multi-events, hurdles and jumps. She also was a paid coach at a local track club. During two of those years, she continued training full-time in the heptathlon.

“I will be involved in many areas, similar to how I was at Montana,” Hall said. “I am most excited about being able to coach alongside coach (Erik) Rasmussen and coach (Jeramie) Murray’s jumps/sprints/multis programs and help improve the depth of the speed/power program. I also look forward to working closely with coach Ingebritsen in the area of the multi's throws.”

Hall won three pentathlon titles and a high jump title at the Big Sky Championships and in 2011 was the league’s most valuable athlete for indoor track and field. The native of Missoula, Montana, is the co-Big Sky Indoor Championships recorder holder in the pentathlon.

Furthermore, Hall scored the most points of any athlete at a Big Sky Championship meet (43), to go along with 100 career points scored at both the indoor and outdoor championships.

She won the Big Sky Conference heptathlon title as a senior at the Outdoor Championships — her second title — amassing 5,401 points. Her overall collegiate best was 5,604, while her post-collegiate best in the heptathlon is 5,751. As a junior, she was the co-outstanding performer at the conference’s outdoor championships.

She has one outdoor javelin title and holds UM’s records in that event (168 feet, 2 inches), as well as the 100-meter hurdles (13.48) and heptathlon (5,604). Indoor-wise, she is the school record holder in the 60-meter hurdles (8.48 seconds) and pentathlon (3,928 points).

Hall became an All-American after placing seventh in the heptathlon at the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Following her stellar collegiate career, Hall competed professionally and was a 2015 Team USA Thorpe Cup, which is an international track and field competition between the United States and Germany, representative. Teams are composed of up to seven men and seven women who compete in the decathlon and heptathlon.