With college football season quickly approaching, watch lists for the country’s premier national awards are being unveiled.

From mid to late July, nearly 20 watch lists will be released. Come back here daily for updates on which locals have been named to the various lists.

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Nation’s outstanding college receiver

(Full 2018 watch list)

John Ursua, junior WR, Hawaii (Cedar High)

Ursua made the Biletnikoff watch list for the second year in a row even after playing just six games in 2017 after suffering a season-ending injury. He led the nation in receiving yards per game (130.6) and was second in receptions per game (9.2) when he was lost for the year and finished the season with a team-high 667 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Doak Walker Award watch list

Nation’s premier running back

(Full 2018 watch list)

Squally Canada, senior RB, BYU

Canada started three games and led the Cougars with 710 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 120 carries last season. That included a 213-yard, one touchdown rushing effort against UNLV.

Zack Moss, junior RB, Utah

Moss was the Utes’ lead back in 2017, finishing the year with 1,173 rushing yards and 10 rushing yards on 214 carries. He added 29 receptions for 243 yards and led Utah in all-purpose yards (1,416).

Previous local winners

2001: Luke Staley, BYU

Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Nation’s best college quarterback

(Full 2018 watch list)

No local representatives in 2018

Previous local winners

1991: Ty Detmer, BYU

1990: Ty Detmer, BYU

1983: Steve Young, BYU

1981: Jim McMahon, BYU

Maxwell Award watch list

College football player of the year

(Full 2018 watch list)

Zack Moss, junior RB, Utah

Moss averaged 90.2 yards per game for the Utes in 2017 while starting 12 of the team’s 13 games. He had five 100-yard rushing games on the year and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Previous local winners

1990: Ty Detmer, BYU

Bednarik Award watch list

College defensive player of the year

(Full 2018 watch list)

Bradlee Anae, junior DE, Utah

Anae enjoyed a breakout 2017 season and had 39 tackles while leading the Utes with seven sacks. He also was tied for second in the Pac-12 in forced fumbles (three) and fourth in fumbles recovered (two) and has moved to left end in 2018 after playing at right end last year.

Julian Blackmon, junior CB, Utah (Layton High)

Blackmon earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors during the 2017 season, leading the Utes in interceptions (four) and passes defended (10). He had 48 tackles on the year and was the Heart of Dallas Bowl MVP with two interceptions in the win.

Porter Gustin, senior LB, USC (Salem Hills High)

Gustin returns to the Bednarik watch list for the second straight year even after injuries hampered his 2017 season. He had 16 tackles and three sacks in four games (two starts) last year, one season after earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

The Dodd Trophy watch list

FBS coach of the year

(Full 2018 watch list)

No local representatives in 2018

Previous local winners

1979: LaVell Edwards, BYU

Here’s the upcoming schedule for watch list releases:

July 20: John Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy

July 23: Butkus Award and Jim Thorpe Award

July 24: Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy

July 25: Lou Groza Award and Ray Guy Award

July 26: Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy

July 27: Walter Camp Award