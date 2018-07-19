PROVO — BYU has appointed David Tueller as the assistant administrative vice president responsible for the human resources department.

He takes over for Brad Taylor, who is currently presiding over the Korea Seoul Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tueller was most recently the managing director of employee relations and equal opportunity at BYU, where he's worked for the past 12 years. He also spent 17 years at Hewlett-Packard.

Tueller earned both an MBA and a bachelor's degree in human resource development from BYU.