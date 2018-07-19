LINDON — Police are searching for a man they believe repeatedly stabbed a woman he lived with and later tried to steal a neighbor's car.

Adrian Johnson, 41, was last seen wearing Batman pajama bottoms and nothing else, said Lindon Police Chief Josh Adams.

Officers responded to a home, 622 N. 200 East, to find a woman with several stab wounds about 4 a.m. Thursday. She was recovering in the hospital in the afternoon and was expected to survive.

Adams said a man fled as officers were arriving at the home. They recovered a weapon and lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been issued for the area, he said.

Later in the morning, a woman in the same area found a man inside her car in her garage, Adams said. He tried to take her keys but was unsuccessful and fled.

Police believe the suspect remains in the area. He is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, African-American and has facial hair, Adams said.

He urged residents of Lindon and Pleasant Grove to remain vigilant. If anyone sees someone who fits the description, he said, "please call 911 and we'll get into the area as soon as we can."

Police secured public parks in the area, but they did not have concerns the man would show up at pools, which are farther away from the scene, Adams said.

Officers from Orem and Pleasant Grove were assisting.