WASHINGTON — Three airports in Utah have been awarded nearly $2.9 million in infrastructure grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The three airports are Kanab Municipal Airport, Ogden-Hinckley Airport and Spanish Fork Airport Springville-Woodhouse Field.

The grants, part of $659.8 million being spent on U.S. airports through the Airport Improvement Program, were announced Thursday by Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. The grants will fund projects that include runways, taxiways, aprons and terminals nationwide.

According to a statement from Chao, airports receive a certain amount of Airport Improvement Program funding each year based on activity levels and project needs.

According to the FAA’s website, faa.gov, the Kanab Municipal Airport will receive more than $2.4 million to rehabilitate its apron and runway; Ogden-Hinckley will receive more than $377,000 to update its master plan study; and Spanish Fork Airport Springville-Woodhouse Field will get $173,000 to rehabilitate its taxiway.