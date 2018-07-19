SANDY — The day before Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey criticized the officiating after her team lost to the Orlando Pride 2-1 last week, she issued another gripe about one of the ways in which the National Women’s Soccer League is treated.

Harvey’s complaint had to do with the fact that despite pre-designated breaks created in the NWSL schedule for international play, the United States Women’s National Team has been calling players in before those windows start, causing them to miss league games.

When asked about it earlier this year, Harvey brushed it off, saying it was fine since at least the USWNT gave NWSL coaches advance notice that it would be happening. Last week, however, she expressed a different sentiment as she will be minus a few players on Friday night when URFC faces the North Carolina Courage at Rio Tinto Stadium.

On Wednesday, Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez were officially called in to USWNT training camp in preparation for the four-team Tournament of Nations that will take place July 26-August 2 and also include Australia, Brazil and Japan (Katrina Gorry will represent the Matildas, although they won’t begin training together until next week).

“I think (it) is something that as a league we have to look at, because we have a World Cup next year, and if that’s going to be the precedent that’s set, that players are allowed to not play (in the NWSL) in FIFA dates, then it’s going to be a lot of players not in this league next year,” she said.

Interestingly, Courage head coach Paul Riley had expressed similar sentiments on Twitter a few days before Harvey’s comments, particularly as it relates to players whose salaries are not paid by U.S. Soccer (non-allocated—Sauerbrunn, Press and Rodriguez are all allocated)

Riley will be without a whopping six players on Friday night, including non-allocated players Jaelene Hinkle, Merritt Mathias and McCall Zerboni (Abby Dahlkemper, Samantha Mewis and Crystal Dunn are allocated).

“It’s time the USWNT supported the NWSL and stopped taking the players from their clubs outside of FIFA windows: especially non allocated players,” Riley wrote on July 9. “Kills growth of the league and hurts fanbase considerably. When will NWSL Step up and when will USWNT understand it’s a two-way street?”

While noting the good U.S. Soccer has done since the NWSL’s inception in 2013, Harvey also said she feels league players shouldn’t be called in prior to the predetermined windows.

“I feel that we’re at a juncture in the league where we’ve got to make a decision of what we want to do and how we want to be,” she said. “U.S. Soccer obviously backed the league and are full supporters of it, but I think it has to be a two-way street at the minute. I’m not sure that there’s parity across the board.”

URFC announced Thursday morning that it has temporarily signed former BYU midfielder Colette Smith and former Weber State goalkeeper Becca Ritchie to compensate for the USWNT absences. The club also announced that has waived midfielder Alexa Newfield, who never made an appearance.

North Carolina signed four players to national team replacement contracts for Friday.

Both teams have plenty riding on Friday night’s game, albeit for drastically different reasons. URFC will be looking to snap its three-game losing streak as it fights to remain in playoff contention, while the dominant Courage side can clinch the NWSL Shield—the league’s best regular season record—with roughly 25 percent of the season still to be played.

In addition to the Americans who will be out, URFC will also be without goalkeeper Abby Smith, who sustained a concussion during a collision last weekend against the Pride. A non-allocated player, Smith was called up for national team duty in June but not included this time around. Nicole Barnhart will start in her place.

URFC is the only team to beat North Carolina thus far this season, besting the Courage 1-0 on June 16 thanks to a miracle goal from Brittany Ratcliffe in the 94th minute. Nevertheless, URFC has only scored in two of its six games since, on June 30 against league-worst Sky Blue FC and last weekend against Orlando.

In all, Harvey’s side has been outscored 10-4 in that span.

“As a collective, I feel that we’ve still got this mentality that we want to be hard to beat,” she said earlier this week, “and we’ve just got to keep pushing at the other end to create more opportunities.”