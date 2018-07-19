SALT LAKE CITY — Next month, Ed Sheeran fans will get a glimpse into the singer-songwriter’s creative process for his best-selling album "÷." (pronounced "Divide.")

On July 19, Sheeran dropped the trailer for “Songwriter,” a documentary that, according to the video description, “is an intimate and personal look into the writing process of one of the world’s biggest artists — Ed Sheeran.”

“I guess this is the first time on camera that you’re going to be a song being written,” Sheeran said in the trailer, “So make sure you get all of it.”

The documentary was directed by Sheeran’s cousin Murray Cummings, and focuses on songs from Ed Sheeran’s album "÷." According to Official Charts, "÷" sold 2.7 million copies, making it the best-selling album of 2017.

The documentary will be released Aug. 28 only on iTunes. Watch the full trailer here.

