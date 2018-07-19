BLANDING — The San Juan County Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Lyon W. Hazleton II to fill a vacancy on Blanding Justice Court. The position will replace Judge William Walker, who resigned Jan. 31.

Hazleton was appointed to the San Juan County Justice Court in 1994 and the Monticello City Justice Court in 1999. He graduated with an associate degree from the College of Eastern Utah.

In addition to completing education through the Administrative Office of the Courts, Hazleton has also attended several courses through the National Judicial College in Reno and received a certificate in legal studies from the Utah Judicial Institute.

Hazelton has served as education director for justice court judges and 7th District court clerks.

He was awarded the Justice Court Service Award in 2001. Hazelton has been an active volunteer member of the San Juan County and Monticello City Emergency Services for more than 27 years. In addition, he has worked with the Boy Scouts and other youth programs.