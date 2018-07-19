CEDAR CITY — Due to lower fire danger in southwest Utah, fire managers with the state, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the National Park Service on Thursday relaxed fire restrictions.

The restrictions have not been eased on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management in Utah.

Campfires will no be allowed in designated areas and operating time restrictions on chainsaws and other motorized equipment have been eased.

While the risk is lower, officials are urging the public to continue to use caution when using fire. The potential for wildfire is still present.

Fire restrictions in state parks and incorporated city areas vary by location, so check with local officials.

For more specific information go to utahfireinfo.gov.