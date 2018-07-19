CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Call it global warming or climate change or whatever, but warmer weather and less rain have turned Carnoustie Golf Links into a rock-hard, yellow course that bears little resemblance to past Open Championships played here.

In the midst of the hottest summer in Scotland since 1976 and the driest since modern records were started in 1961, golfers have found it difficult to figure out how to play their usual games on the Carnoustie layout.

With the ball rolling and rolling and rolling on the hard surface, golfers are having to hold back to avoid rolling into nasty bunkers that used to be out of reach.

For example, Utah’s Tony Finau has used everything from a driver to an 8-iron off the tee on non-par-3s, which he did on the 350-yard par-4 hole to stay out of trouble. From his 8-iron drive, Finau needed just a wedge into the green.

“It’s amazing to me how far these shots are going,” Finau said. “I’ve never played a golf course this firm. I ran into some bunkers I never thought I could reach. One of the biggest challenges of the week is how firm it is.”

Finau said he “wore out” his long irons with which he hit so many tee shots, and that he only had to hit four or five drivers. Even with all the irons off the tees, Finau averaged 348 yards off the tee Thursday.

“The variety of clubs I’m hitting off the tee is pretty crazy,” Finau said. “I’ve never played a golf course where you have that many options. It makes it fun though.”

Several golfers drove it to the green on par-4s, including Thomas Pieters at No. 1 and Jon Rahm at No. 3.

JUST IN TIME: One of Finau’s playing partners in Thursday’s first round, Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas, had his troubles even making it to Carnoustie this week.

Vegas had a mix-up with his visa to Great Britain and was waiting for it in Houston earlier this week. It was delayed until Wednesday morning, and then he took an overnight flight from Houston to Toronto and then over the ocean to Glasgow, where he got just two hours of sleep. From there, he needed to take a helicopter flight up to Carnoustie and arrived an hour before his tee time.

He had just enough time to find an alternative set of clubs and hit about 20 shots before teeing off with Finau and Xander Schauffele.

“As long as I had a shot at making it, I was going to try,” he said. “Ask anyone in the world if they would play in the Open showing up two hours beforehand, they would take it.”

Finau said he talked to Vegas about it on the practice green 15 minutes before they teed off.

“I don’t know how he even made contact with the ball on the first couple of holes,” he said. "It was tough to hear about everything he went through this week. It was really crazy."

TAP INS: Several of the big-name golfers struggled Thursday, including No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, who shot 76, and Masters champion Patrick Reed and two-time Masters’ champ Bubba Watson, who each carded 75s ... Tiger Woods, who called Carnoustie "the most difficult course we play in the whole (Open) rotation," shot an even-par 71 in his first British Open since 2015 ... A Thai golfer named Jazz Janewattananond is tied for 90th after a 74 ... In 1999, when the course was playing much tougher, the 36-hole cut at Carnoustie came at 13-over par. This year’s cut is expected to be around 3-over par.