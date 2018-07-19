SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 19.

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds talks LoveLoud

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds told the Deseret News he hopes the upcoming LoveLoud concert will bag $1 million for LGBT youth suicide prevention efforts.

Reynolds said money isn’t the true purpose of the show, though.

"Obviously the music will be great, but the most pivotal moments and emotional moments that perpetuate change are when we all sit down and listen to our LGBTQ youth and adults who tell us their story," he said. "That’s when empathy is really created, when understanding becomes a theme of the night."

Last year, the show was attended by more than 17,000 people and generated about $100,000 for five charities.

The LDS Church issued a statement about the concert:

"We remain committed to support community efforts throughout the world to prevent suicide, bullying and homelessness," the church statement said. "Every young person should feel loved and cared for in their families, their communities and their congregations. We can come together, bringing our perspectives and beliefs, and make each community a safe place for all.

Utah Legislature passes ‘not perfect’ inland port bill

It’s official. The Utah Legislature approved changes to the Utah Inland Port Authority law Wednesday during a special session, the Deseret News reported.

The new bill earned support from Republican lawmakers, even though Democrats remain divided by the bill.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the Salt Lake City Council battled on opposite sides during discussions over the bill.

“Ultimately, only a handful of Democrats ended up voting against the bill, which shrunk the port authority's boundaries by about 4,000 acres and added some concessions to the city for land use decisions, among other changes,” according to the Deseret News.

Donovan Mitchell wins ESPYs breakthrough award

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was the best breakthrough athlete for 2018, according to the Deseret News.

Mitchell won the award at the 2018 ESPY’s Wednesday night, thanks to his rookie season in the NBA.

Mitchell shared a positive message with young fans.

“Don’t let anybody put limits on what you can do,” he said during the ESPYs telecast. “People love to do that nowadays. Go out there and have fun and enjoy it. Enjoy life. Enjoy your passion, whatever it may be.”

Lawmakers pass $30 million child tax credit

Lawmakers approved a bill during Wednesday’s special session for a $30 million child tax credit for Utah families, according to the Deseret News.

The credit will begin on state income taxes next year.

State income taxes will drop by $34 for dependents or $170 for families with five children.

"We thought we could do something good to help, and bring tax relief to some degree, and that's why we pursued it," House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, told reporters.

