Tony Finau of the US acknowledges the crowd on the 18th after the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Utah's Tony Finau is off to a strong start at the British Open.

Finau, who has been knocking on the door of his first major victory, shot a first-round 4-under-par 67 Thursday at Carnoustie to settle into a tie for second with about half the field having finished their opening rounds.

Fellow American Kevin Kisner is alone atop the leaderboard at 5 under. Erik van Rooyen and Zander Lombard, both of South Africa, finished at 4 under, like Finau.

Finau birdied the first two holes Thursday before bogeying No. 3 and finished the front nine at 2 under. He posted pars on the 10th and 11th holes before making three straight birdies, which he followed with a bogey on 16. After a par on No. 17, he closed his opening round with a birdie.

