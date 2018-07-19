The friendship between two young NBA players just kicked it up another notch.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell wrapped up his acceptance speech after being named Best Breakthrough Athlete at the 2018 ESPYs by giving a shoutout to friend and former Utah basketball star Kyle Kuzma.

Donovan Mitchell has a message for his young fans from the #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/gZNK06PCeg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2018

After sharing a message with young fans about not letting people put limits on what they can do, Mitchell said, "As my man Kuz, you can come out of nowhere and surprise a lot of people.

"For all the kids out there, do you and have a lot of fun."

Both Mitchell and Kuzma, with the Los Angeles Lakers, are coming off successful rookie NBA seasons where they became leaders on their respective teams.

Kuzma's mother, Karri Kuzma, was appreciative of the shoutout.

Puttin some respect on his name! Thanks @spidadmitchell that was nice @kylekuzma https://t.co/ScVsWGXPC2 — #0️⃣ 🏀 Kuz Momma 👌🏼💜💛 (@KarriKuzma) July 19, 2018

Media members share predictions for Pac-12 South race

Pac-12 Media Day is next Wednesday. With a deadline this week for media members to submit their ballot for how teams will finish in the league standings this year, some media have shared their preseason ballots online already.

Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group put Utah finishing third in the Pac-12 South on his ballot, behind Arizona and USC, explaining that the Utes have to face the Pac-12 North's top three teams in Washington, Oregon and Stanford, something the Wildcats and Trojans won't have to do.

"Plenty to like on both sides of scrimmage, but the Utes would need to be significantly better than the Trojans and Wildcats to offset the schedule, and they aren’t," Wilner wrote.

Matt Prehm of 247Sports has Utah finishing second in the Pac-12 South behind only USC.

"Utah's defense returns just four starters from last year's team, but Kyle Whittingham might have the best offense he's had in a few years," Prehm wrote.

During the month of July, the Pac-12 Networks has been showing 24 hours of content from each team in the league that displays great moments from previous seasons for each institution. Here's a couple videos the network shared to help get Utah fans excited for its moment in the #Pac12Summer sun.