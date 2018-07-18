SALT LAKE CITY — For most people, July’s parades, barbecues and fireworks mark the heart of summer.

But for rodeo athletes, this sweltering season is also known as Cowboy Christmas because of the plethora of opportunities to earn money that might help a competitor realize dreams of making the National Finals Rodeo in December.

And nowhere is there more opportunity to win prize money than Utah’s Pioneer Days rodeos.

Beginning Thursday, nationally recognized rodeos like Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo, Spanish Fork Fiesta Days and the Days of ’47 Rodeo will draw rodeo athletes from around the world in nightly competitions.

The Days of ’47 Rodeo will begin Thursday, starting each night at 8 p.m. at the Utah State Fairpark. The rodeo has a $1 million payout with the winners of each nightly event returning for a championship round on Tuesday night’s main event. The participants must be invited, and they earn that through a qualification process.

Among the athletes competing in the Days of ’47 Rodeo are two athletes who recently won the world-famous Calgary Stampede. The day the champions are crowned is known as "the richest day in rodeo" as the winners each earn $100,000.

Milford’s Ryder Wright won the saddle bronc competition, ensuring the former state and national high school saddle bronc champion will get a shot at defending his 2017 PRCA world championship.

Wright is the second-oldest son of two-time world champion Cody Wright, and he has two uncles, Jesse (2012) and Spencer( 2014), who won world championships.

Last year’s Days of ’47 Rodeo success helped barrel racer Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, qualify for her first National Finals Rodeo. She went on to finish second in the 2017 WPRA World Championship, setting an arena record of 13.11 seconds during the weeklong competition. She won the gold medal at the 2017 Days of ’47 Rodeo.

A gymnast until she was 11 years old, Kinsel graduated from Texas A&M last spring.

The Days of ’47 Rodeo will have a family special on Friday and a “Troops and Blue Night” presented by Boeing. Those with valid military ID or law enforcement identification will get half-price tickets. On family night, children ages 12 and under are half price.

The Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo will begin Thursday with Standard Examiner Family Night at 7:30 p.m. Friday will be Patriot Night, while Saturday will be National Day of the American Cowboy.

On Monday it will be “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, and the 24th Miss Rodeo Utah will be crowned during the final rodeo.

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days 76th annual rodeo will begin Friday and ends Tuesday, although none of the rodeos will compete on Sunday. All of the rodeos will include fireworks after the final performance.