SALT LAKE CITY— The Salt Lake Bees put together one of their best offensive performances of the month in an 11-5 victory over the Las Vegas 51s on Wednesday night.

Luis Rengifo had his fourth multi-hit game with the Bees, extending his team-high hitting streak to seven games while racking up a home run, a triple and two RBIs. Since joining Salt Lake on July 12, Rengifo has hit safely in all seven games he has played.

“He’s bringing great energy to the top of the lineup, he’s shoring up our defense, he’s doing a really good job out there on defense for us, helping our pitchers out, turning outs into outs and making some good plays, as well,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said of Rengifo. “He’s just a complete player right now. Everything right now is going well for him and he’s helping the team on both sides of the ball.”

Eric Young Jr. continued his stellar play as of late, racking up his 21st multi-hit game of the season and finishing the night 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Young Jr.’s four-hit game was his most hits in a game in 2018. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young Jr. had the highest batting average (.417) in the last seven games for Salt Lake.

“He’s just a pro. Through the first half, he was just working his way through some things, still being pretty productive for us, but as of late, he’s right back to that guy we had last year, prior to his call-up and then the guy that was up there in the big leagues with those guys and putting in work with those guys. He’s just a pro. Everything that he gets is something that he’s earned — nothing’s given to him,” Johnson said of Young Jr. “He just goes out there and prepares himself every day and it’s showing up consistently right now.”

Matt Thaiss also joined the two-RBI party, his third multi-RBI game in the last seven games.

JIM JOHNSON REHAB: Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jim Johnson made his second first rehab appearance since he suffered a lumbar strain on June 12. Johnson relived starting pitcher Luis Pena in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game, throwing one inning. Johnson’s final line was one hit, no walks and no strikeouts.

In his previous outing with Double-A Mobile, Johnson pitched one inning, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Before getting injured, Johnson appeared in 33 games for the Angels, earning a 2-2 record and posting a 3.93 ERA.

TURNING IT AROUND: After limping to the All-Star break, the Bees are back on track so far in the second half of the season. Salt Lake closed its final 13 games before the All-Star break with a 1-12 record, but have won six of its last seven games post-All-Star break. The Bees’ offense has also returned to form so far in the second half, scoring an average of 7.14 runs per game. The lowest number of runs the Bees have put on the scoreboard since the break is three.

BEELINES

Bees — 11

51s — 5

In short: The Salt Lake Bees put together one of their best offensive performances of the month in an 11-5 victory over the Las Vegas 51s on Wednesday night.

Record: 51-46

Next up: Las Vegas RHP Bryan Evans (2-1, 5.56 ERA) at Salt Lake LHP Jose Suarez (0-3, 5.22 ERA), Thursday, 7:05 p.m.