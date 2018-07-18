FARMINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl they believe might be with an adult man she was communicating with on social media.

Seva'eh Avalos-Rivera has been missing since Saturday and may be somewhere in Weber or Davis counties, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said.

Seva'eh was in foster care and "has left on her own account," Davis County Chief Deputy Ty Berger said.

"She has been communicating with a gentleman adult who we're concerned that … we're concerned, and we just want to get her returned to us," he said.

Anyone who sees Seva'eh is asked to call the Davis County Sheriff's Office at 801-451-4151 and ask for Detective J. Pierce.