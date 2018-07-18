Donovan Mitchell added another accolade Wednesday to his ever-growing list of accomplishments.

The Utah Jazz shooting guard was named Best Breakthrough Athlete during the 2018 ESPYs Wednesday night in Los Angeles after a rookie NBA season that included helping the Jazz reach the Western Conference semifinals.

During his acceptance speech, Mitchell had a message for the young fans watching the festivities.

“Don’t let anybody put limits on what you can do,” he said during the ESPYs telecast. “People love to do that nowadays. Go out there and have fun and enjoy it. Enjoy life. Enjoy your passion, whatever it may be.”

Donovan Mitchell has a message for his young fans from the #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/gZNK06PCeg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2018

Mitchell wore a Spiderman themed suit to the awards show, a shout out to his “Spida” nickname, and thanked the organization and his Utah teammates via Twitter after the announcement.

“Without you guys I wouldn’t even be in this spot and this position I love y’all man thank you for all your support!!! @utahjazz,” he tweeted.

One thing I didn’t do was thank my teammates and the organization!! Without you guys I wouldn’t even be in this spot and this position I love y’all man thank you for all your support!!! @utahjazz — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 19, 2018

The charismatic Mitchell finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year race following this past season, behind Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. He also took home the crown at the NBA’s slam dunk competition, paying tribute to past dunkers on several of his attempts.

During his rookie year, Mitchell averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while helping lead the Jazz back to the postseason. He turned up his performance in the playoffs, including a 38-point night in Game 6 against Oklahoma City in the first round, a 96-91 Jazz win that eliminated the Thunder.