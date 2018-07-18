People attend a Taste of Utah send-off event at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

The second annual Taste of Utah — sponsored by Associated Food Stores, Sen. Mike Lee, the Utah Food Industry Association and Zions Bank — will showcase the Beehive State's best products in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 25.

Vendors and producers sending goods to the nation's capitol, include Stone Ground Bakery, Heber Valley Artisan Cheese, Taffy Town, Beehive Cheese Co., Casper's Creamery, Brigham's Brew, Rocky Mountain Pies and Dunford Bakers.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.