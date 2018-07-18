SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Several trails at Zion National Park remain closed after an "intense thunderstorm," according to park officials.

Angels Landing, Kayenta, Upper Emerald Pools, West Rim from the Grotto Trailhead to Cabin Spring and the far end of Lower Emerald Pools Trail were damaged during the July 11 thunderstorm and remain closed until crews and engineers can repair or reroute them, a press release from the national park said Wednesday.

Officials say those trails are "unsafe."

Observation Point, Hidden Canyon, Watchman and Pa'rus trails, as well as Riverside Walk, are listed by park officials as alternatives that remain open to visitors.

"While we are examining possible temporary re-routes to open trails, cliffs and steep terrain limit those opportunities," park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said.

"Extensive repair work will be required before some trails can be opened. Given the engineering and extensive repairs required, it is too soon to estimate when each closed trail may again be open to visitor use. Trails will be opened as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we urgently request visitors adhere to the closures to avoid risk of injury," he said.

Park officials cautioned that ignoring posted closures could result in a fine.