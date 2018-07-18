SALT LAKE CITY — Pioneer Day, July 24, commemorates the day that Brigham Young and the first group of Mormon pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. Festivities to honor that day continue to be held throughout the Beehive State with re-enactments, parades, concerts and rodeos.

The following is a list of Pioneer Day celebrations throughout the state of Utah. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list and events and prices are subject to change. Email [email protected] with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional holiday events in Utah.

BEAVER COUNTY

Beaver: July 21, 10 a.m., junior rodeo at arena; July 23-24, 7 p.m., rodeo; July 24, 6:30 a.m., fun run; 9:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities and car show at Main Street Park; 2 p.m., horse races; fireworks at dark (beaverutah.net)

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Kenny Haworth competes in bareback riding at the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo National Day of the American Cowboy at Pioneer Stadium in Ogden on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Bear River: July 23, 9 p.m., movie in the park; July 24, 6:30 a.m., 5K; 7 a.m., breakfast at park; 9 a.m., parade; 9:30 a.m., flag ceremony followed by festivities; 10 a.m., tractor and car show; 1 p.m., Sun Shade'n Rain concert; 8 p.m., dance (bearrivercityutah.com)

Tremonton: City Days, July 20, 4 p.m., events at Shuman Park; July 21, 7:30 a.m., 5K; 8 a.m., breakfast at North Park; festivities at Shuman Park; 6:45 p.m., children’s parade at Stevens Park; 8 p.m., concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (tremontoncity.org)

CACHE COUNTY

Logan: July 24, 7:30 a.m., breakfast and fun run at Willow Park; 9 a.m., tournaments and junior rodeo; 10 a.m. festivities; 8:30 p.m., The National Parks concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-716-9250 or loganutah.org)

Mendon: July 20, 7 p.m., benefit concert at library; July 21, 6:30 a.m., 5K/10K at fire station; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 8 a.m., flag ceremony followed by festivities; noon, parade; 3 and 5 p.m., benefit concert at library; 7:30 p.m., Stitch Riley Band concert at gazebo; fireworks after ball games (mendoncity.org)

North Logan: July 24, 7 a.m., fun run at Elk Ridge Park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m. parade; 11 a.m., festivities at Mountain View Park; charity dinner and bingo at Elk Ridge Park; 8:45 p.m., movie; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-752-1310 or northlogan.org)

Wellsville: July 21, 10 a.m., Pioneer Day Festival and Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous at American West Heritage Center (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

CARBON COUNTY

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The Salt Lake Pioneer Stake Peaceful Horizons float during the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Wellington: July 20, evening Countdown Band concert; July 21, 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities (wellingtonutah.us/pioneer-days)

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful: Handcart Days, July 20, noon, festivities at city park; 6 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., Carmen Rasmusen concert; 9 p.m., dance; 10 p.m., fireworks at Mueller Junior High School; July 21, 8:45 a.m., festivities and performances at city park (handcartdays.org)

Kaysville: July 24, 7 a.m., breakfast at Bowman's (kaysvillecity.com)

Layton: July 24,4 p.m., food at Layton Commons Park; 7 p.m., Riders in the Sky concert at Kenley Amphitheater; 10 p.m., light parade at Wasatch Drive and Gentile Street; 10:30 p.m., party (801-336-3900 or laytoncity.org)

EMERY COUNTY

Emery: July 20, 6 p.m., potluck and cowboy poetry at the park; 9 p.m., night run at park and movie at rec center; July 21, 7 a.m., breakfast at park; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities and lunch; 6 p.m., dinner and ball games; 10 p.m., fireworks at the park (ecprogress.com)

Orangeville: Orangeville Days, July 20, 5 p.m., dinner and entertainment at OV Park; 6 p.m., pie auction and horseshoes; July 21, 6 a.m., 5K; 7 a.m, breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 9:30 p.m., fireworks (emerycounty.com)

GARFIELD COUNTY

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Taina Pinnecoose dances at the 23rd annual Native American Celebration in the Park Powwow and Festival at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Panguitch: July 21, 7 a.m., breakfast at Zions Bank parking lot; 10 a.m., parade followed by DUP program at LDS Stake Center; 1 p.m., barbecue at fair building, 2:30 p.m., games at baseball fields; 6 p.m., rodeo at Triple C Arena (panguitch.com)

Tropic: July 21, 9 a.m., festivities at town park (townoftropicut.org)

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City: July 24, 8 a.m., Pioneer Day celebration at Rock Church; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities at city park (visitcedarcity.com)

JUAB COUNTY

Levan: July 24, 6 a.m., 5K; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 8:30 a.m., breakfast followed by festivities at park; 10 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 6 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., JHS Jazz Band concert; 9:30 p.m., fireworks; July 28, 10 a.m., ranch rodeo; 5 p.m., buckaroo rodeo (levantown.org)

Mona: July 20, 6 p.m., dinner at park; July 21, 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities and entertainment; 9 p.m., Foreign Figures concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (monacity.org)

KANE COUNTY

Kanab: Kanab Service Day, July 28, 7:30 a.m., work assignments at place TBA and cleaning at cemetery; 9 a.m., car wash at high school; 10 a.m., sewing project at library; 10 a.m., gather resources at Jacob Hamblin Park; 5:30 p.m., dinner at park; 6 p.m., softball tournament and talent show at high school (visitsouthernutah.com)

MILLARD COUNTY

Hinckley: July 20, 7 p.m., rodeo followed by dance; July 21, 6 a.m., flag ceremony; 8 a.m., fun run; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m, pioneer program; noon, barbecue; 7 p.m., rodeo (hinckleytown.org)

PIUTE COUNTY

Kelsey Brunner, Deseret News Families run alongside one another in the first stretch of the Deseret News 5K on Pioneer Day in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Marysvale: July 22, 6 p.m., dinner at pavilion followed by dance at dance hall, pending; July 24, 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities and food at park; 1 p.m., rodeo followed by kids fish pool (piute.org)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Cottonwood Heights: Butlerville Days, July 23, 3 p.m., festivities; July 24, 7 a.m., 5K followed by festivities; 3 p.m, parade; 10 p.m., fireworks (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

Discovery Gateway: July 24, 11 a.m., festivities at Discovery Gateway (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

DUP Memorial Museum: July 24, noon-3 p.m., open house (dupinternational.org)

Liberty Park: Native American Celebration, July 24, noon, festivities; 10 p.m., fireworks (nacippowwow.wixsite.com/nacippowwowfestival)

Liberty Park: July 24, fireworks at dark (slc.gov/events)

Murray: Pioneer Home Tour, July 21, 10 a.m., various locations (801-264-2638 or murray.utah.gov)

Red Butte Garden: Pioneer Day, July 24, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., free admission (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Salt Lake City: Days of '47 Rodeo, July 19-24, excluding Sunday, 8 p.m. at Utah State Fairpark; July 20-21, 8 p.m., Pioneer Day concert with Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly at Conference Center; July 21, 7 a.m., First Encampment Hike at Donner Park; 10 a.m., youth parade followed by festival at Washington Square; July 24, times vary, Deseret News Classic marathon at various locations; 7 a.m., Sunrise Service at Assembly Hall; 9 a.m., Days of ‘47 Parade (801-257-7959 or daysof47.com)

This Is The Place Heritage Park: Pioneer Days, July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., festivities throughout the day (801-582-1847 orthisistheplace.org)

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Fireworks explode over LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo during the Stadium of Fire on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Centerfield: July 22, 6 p.m., parade (435-528-3296 or facebook.com/centerfieldcity)

Monticello: July 20-21, noon, Civil War demonstration; July 20, 3 p.m., festivities; 7 p.m., concert; July 21, 7 a.m., 5K; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at dark, pending (monticelloutah.org)

SANPETE COUNTY

Fairview: July 20, 7 p.m., kids rodeo at arena; July 21, 6 p.m., horse parade on State Street; 7:30 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 22, 6:30 p.m., pioneer program at Rock Church; July 23, 7 p.m., ATV rodeo; July 24, 6:30 a.m., 5K; 7 a.m., flag ceremony at city hall; 7 a.m., breakfast at city park followed by festivities; 11 a.m., parade; noon, barbecue; 1 p.m., car show; 7 p.m., demolition derby at arena; 10 p.m., fireworks (fairviewcity.com)

Mayfield: July 24, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., festivities at city park; 1 p.m., auction (mayfieldtown.org)

Spring City: July 20, 8:30 p.m., dance; July 21, 7 p.m., Ophir Creek concert; July 22, 7 p.m, gospel music at city bowery, bring chairs; July 23, 7 p.m., “Saga of Spring City” at bowery, bring chairs; July 24, 7 a.m., breakfast and fun run at fire station; 10 a.m, parade followed by festivities at park (facebook.com/springcityut)

SEVIER COUNTY

Monroe: July 23, 6 p.m., children’s parade; 6:30 p.m., barbecue at Lions Park; July 24, 7 a.m., bike race, fun run and breakfast; 9:30 a.m, flag ceremony; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 6:30 p.m., flag retreat; 7 p.m., Drew and Lacey concert at middle school; 9:30 p.m., fireworks at park (littlegreenvalley.com)

SUMMIT COUNTY

Kamas: Fiesta Days, July 20-21, 2 p.m., DUP cabin open; July 20, 6 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., rodeo; July 20-21, fireworks at dark followed by dance at SS Bus Garage; July 21, 7 a.m., fun run; 8 a.m., breakfast at city park; 9 a.m., car show and festivities; 10:30 a.m, auction; July 22, 7 p.m., pioneer program at middle school (kamascity.net)

TOOELE COUNTY

Ravell Call, Deseret News Tracy Biggs, left, Anthony Tidwell and his wife Kathy of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers march in the Days of '47 parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Tooele: July 23, 6 p.m., pioneer games at library (tooelecity.org)

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal: July 24, 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities at DUP Museum (vernalchamber.com)

UTAH COUNTY

American Fork: July 24, 1 p.m., DUP celebration at Robinson Park (afcity.org)

Lehi: July 24, 4 p.m., festivities at Ivory Ridge Park; 8:30 p.m., James the Mormon concert (lehi-ut.gov)

Mapleton: July 21, morning, parade followed by festivities at city park; evening, The Salamanders concert and fireworks at Ira Allan Sports Park (parksandrec.mapleton.org)

Orem: July 24, 6 p.m., festivities at The Orchard at University Place; 7 p.m., Route 89 concert; fireworks at dusk (universityplaceorem.com)

Provo: July 24, 8 a.m. Temple to Temple Run at Provo LDS Temple (templetotemplerun.org)

Provo: July 24, 10 a.m., festivities at North Park; noon, flag ceremony (provocityevents.com)

Spanish Fork: Fiesta Days, July 20, 4 p.m., festivities at city office parking lot; 6:30 p.m., “SF’s Got Talent” at city park; July 20-21 and 23-24, 7 p.m., rodeo at fairgrounds; July 21, 9 a.m., car show at Sports Park West; 9 a.m., children’s parade; 9:30 a.m., fish rodeo at city park; 10 a.m., festivities; 8 p.m., street dance; July 23, 10 a.m., festivities, 6:30 p.m., concert; July 24, 6:30 a.m., 10K; 7:30 a.m., fun run; 8 a.m., festivities; 9 a.m., parade; 10 a.m., carnival; fireworks at dark at sports park (spanishfork.org)

WASATCH COUNTY

Ravell Call, Deseret News Antique vehicles cruise the parade route during the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Charleston: July 24, 6:45 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., 5K/10K and breakfast; fireworks at dark (gohebervalley.com)

Heber: “Fiddlers and Fireworks,” July 24, 7:15 p.m., dinner and entertainment at depot followed by Heber Valley Railroad train ride and fireworks (435-654-6501 or hebervalleyrr.org)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George: Merrill Osmond’s "The Pioneer Legacy," July 24, 8:30 p.m., pre-show entertainment at DSU Trailblazer Stadium; 9:20 p.m., youth pioneer production; 10:15 p.m., fireworks (801-609-4327 or thepioneerlegacy.com)

Washington: July 20, 6 p.m., and July 21, 10 a.m., dance workshop at community center; July 24, 7 a.m., flag ceremony at Veterans Park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities (daysof47dixie.com)

WAYNE COUNTY

Torrey: July 21, 1 p.m., entertainment at Entrada Institute; 2 p.m., quilt display at Grace Christian Church and gallery stroll; 6 p.m., potluck at Grounds of Robber’s Roost; 7 p.m., pioneer program (435-425-3512 or entradainstitute.org)

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden: July 20-21 and 23-24, 7:30 p.m., rodeo at Pioneer Stadium; July 24, 8 a.m., children's parade followed by July 24th parade; fireworks following rodeo (ogdenpioneerdays.com)