Fox Broadcast Company released a new trailer for Tim Allen’s revived family sitcom “Last Man Standing” this week that mocks ABC’s cancellation.

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis star in the trailer as Mike and Vanessa Baxter, sitting around a campfire and chatting about how they see a “fox” in the woods.

“I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times,” Allen says before looking into the camera.

Fox dropped its first teaser trailer for the new season back in May.

“Last Man Standing” ran for six seasons on ABC before it was abruptly canceled. As I’ve written about before, the show was canceled even though it had high ratings compared with other sitcoms on ABC.

Fans contested the cancellation, saying ABC canceled it because of a liberal bias. Allen said he was shocked by the network's move.

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

Studio 20th Century Fox shopped the show around to a few networks, including the Country Music Television network.

Fox announced in May it would revive the series with the original cast.

“’Last Man Standing’ ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, according to Variety. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of ‘Last Man Standing.’”

Allen said he was beyond excited to see his show revived.

“Excited?” said Allen. “Team ‘LMS’ was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring ‘Last Man Standing’ back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”