SALT LAKE CITY — The gadgets that makes our homes "smart" are also making them frightening for some victims of domestic abuse.

People who work with abused women say they're increasingly hearing reports of high-tech harassment, including surveillance by hidden cameras and tampering with locks, speakers and thermostats.

They've been reluctant to talk about it until recently, so as not to give anyone the idea, but "now that it’s become so prevalent, the cat’s out of the bag," Erica Olsen, director of the Safety Net Project at the National Network to End Domestic Violence, told a reporter for The New York Times.

In the report, published June 23, writer Nellie Bowles examined the ways in which technology can be used to terrorize and control people.

“One woman had turned on her air-conditioner, but said it then switched off without her touching it. Another said the code of the digital lock at her front door changed every day and she could not figure out why,” Bowles wrote.

There have also been accounts of vengeful exes installing security cameras to spy on their former lovers, and one Texas mother said hackers infiltrated her security cameras and streamedher child's bedroom on the internet.

Devices that can be controlled remotely are great if you’re on vacation and want to turn on the lights in your house in the evening so criminals won’t know you’re not there, or if you'd like the air conditioner to start cooling the house an hour before you get home from work.

PC Magazine recently named “the best smart home devices for 2018,” which include security cameras that can track a person around a room, door locks that can be controlled remotely, wireless lights that can change colors, and even a gas grill that can be activated via a smartphone.

Security worries

Only 18 million Americans were online in 1995 when Amazon opened for business, according to Pew Research Center. By 2017, nearly 90 percent of Americans used the internet, and more than three-fourths of us had smartphones.

Such widespread connectivity enabled what has become known as “the internet of things,” or IoT, which is anything embedded with connective technology, such as an interactive Barbie that "talks" to your child, an appliance that can be programmed remotely, a speaker that responds to your questions, or a car that navigates without a driver.

More than half of all American homes will be "smart" by 2021, MarketWatch recently reported.

But technological advances have also led to new types of crime, and the need for conversations about ethical controls on artificial intelligence and “white-hat hackers" to counter the bad guys.

Writing recently for Forbes, Syed Ali, Ann Bosche and Frank Ford cited research by Bain & Co. that showed both consumers and manufacturers are worried about the possibility of misuse of “smart” devices.

“The Internet of Things continues to grow rapidly, but concerns about security remain a significant barrier and are hindering the adoption of IoT devices,” the writers said.

The concerns are well-founded, as widely publicized vulnerabilities have shown. Three years ago, a security researcher discovered a security flaw in Hello Barbie that could have let hackers spy on children and their families. In November 2016, hackers remotely shut off the heat in two buildings in Finland. More recently, Amazon’s popular Alexa recordeda private conversation and sent the recording to a third party.

Many security failures occur without malicious intent, but in the wrong hands, controls to smart devices could cause harm if a grill fired up remotely sparked a fire, or a vengeful ex unlocked doors to a home late a night while a family is sleeping.

Ways to protect your home

The first step in protecting your smart gadgets from being used against you is to know how they work. Most high-tech devices are installed by men, research has shown. “Usually, one person in a relationship takes charge of putting in the technology, knows how it works and has all the passwords,” Bowles wrote in The New York Times.

When a device has been compromised, sometimes all you need to do is unplug the router for a few minutes, and then plug it back in. The FBI recently asked all Americans with a home router to do this to thwart an attempted malware attack.

Writing for MarketWatch, Kari Paul advised people to install all security updates promptly, especially if the product is new, and to install malware protection on both computers and smartphones. Antivirus programs only work to block 30 to 50 percent of infections, but not having one is "a guarantee you'll get hacked," Jerry Irvine, of the Chicago-based security firm Prescient Solutions, told Paul.

Computer security experts recommend that people change passwords frequently, use a different password for each account and use two-step authentication when available.

There's also a website where you can check to see if your information is already in the hands of hackers. Haveibeenpwned.com was developed by Troy Hunt, a Microsoft director who developed the site as a public service.

And, finally, yes, you might want to put a piece of paper or tape over your computer webcam when you're not using it, just in case someone else is watching. Even Mark Zuckerberg does.