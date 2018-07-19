Thank you for your informative article on teaching humor to children ("Yes, you can teach your child to be funny. Here's how," June 28). There are two easy, very available ways to teach your kids comedy: Watch funny TV shows with your kids and read the comics with your kids.

I learned a lot about humor by watching situation comedies with my parents, including "I Love Lucy," "The Honeymooners," "Red Skelton" and "Jackie Gleason." There are still good comedies worth watching. A simple search will find many, many wholesome oldies somewhere on cable. As I got older, I learned to laugh at grownup problems when my dad let me watch Jack Parr and Johnny Carson with him. I learned to laugh even harder from my four boys when they introduced me to "The Simpsons." You could watch several hours of "The Simpsons" with your older children every day.

Read the comics out loud with your kids. Explaining why you're laughing won't hurt them. My father explained to me why "Lil' Abner" and "Pogo" were funny satires of politics and modern life. I graduated to "Doonesbury" on my own. My parents tolerated Mad Magazine from which I learned that almost everything deserves to be the subject of satire. Watch and read funny stuff with your kids. When you laugh, they'll get why it's funny.

