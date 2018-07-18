UDOT recently announced an increase in the fees charged for a single occupant vehicle to use the express, or HOV, lane on I-15. They say the express lane has become congested and they hope a fee increase will alleviate the problem.

The real problem is the change from HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) to express lane, which allows wealthy drivers to drive alone in that lane. The original purpose of the HOV lane was to encourage car pooling. Why is car pooling important? It reduces the number of vehicles on the road, which in turn reduces slow-downs caused by congestion. It also reduces wear and tear on the highway surface. But perhaps most importantly, it reduces air pollution from vehicle exhaust, which is a significant health issue.

UDOT should abandon the fee-for-use program, which benefits the rich at the expense of everyone else, and go back to the HOV program that allows use of that lane for vehicles with two or more riders.

Leonard Losee

West Jordan