SALT LAKE CITY — Kermit the Frog and the rest of his Muppet clan will put on a full-length performance at the O2 Arena in London this upcoming weekend.

Kylie Minogue, Steps and David Tennant are all slated to appear at the show as well.

The concert was first announced in February, according to The Guardian.

In a rather hilarious move, BBC News interviewed Kermit the Frog about a number of topics, specifically related to his career and how he performs on stage.

Here are three quotes from Kermit that taught us a little something about the green frog.

Kermit lives a clean life:

“I try to live a clean life … and I soak in pond scum daily. (It's another frog thing.) Trust me, if you soaked in a pond scum daily, you'd be as clean and green as me.”

Kermit and Miss Piggy are no longer together:

“Unless you were living under a rock (which some of my amphibian cousins do, by the way), you probably heard that Miss Piggy and I are no longer dating each other. We have moved on romantically. But we still have a wonderful professional relationship and still enjoy performing together. And Miss Piggy still treats me with as much respect as never … I mean, ever. (Some things just don't change.)”

Kermit has a daily routine:

“You mean besides the pond scum? Well, I get a lot of exercises, mostly chasing around cast members as I try to pull together this show. I also try to have periods of restful meditation. There's nothing quite as relaxing as sitting in the swamp, listening to the crickets chirp… then eating them. Yum.”

BBC’s interview with Kermit also reveals the green frog’s favorite cover of his “Bein’ Green” classic and how that song was a positive force of change for social issues.

Read the entire interview here.

Kermit the Frog previously held an email interview with the Sacramento Bee back in 2005. He wrote about the struggles of performance and his professional relationship with Miss Piggy. You can read that interview at the Deseret News.

Kermit the Frog recently received a new voice as Steve Whitmire left the role, having voiced him since Muppets creator Jim Henson died in 1990, according to The Associated Press.