Thanks to a few grocery store employees, a 3-year-old in Daphne, Alabama, enjoyed a happy reunion with her favorite stuffed bunny this week.

According to CBS affiliate WKRG, 3-year-old Madison accidentally left her stuffed bunny, who’s aptly named Bunny, in a grocery store cart at Publix. Her mother, Jenna Rachal, reached out to both Facebook and Publix to find the stuffed animal, with no luck.

“She has had this since she was born and he goes everywhere with her,” Rachal wrote in a Facebook post.

When the news reached Publix manager Mike Gayheart, he checked security cameras and saw the stuffed animal leave Publix in a garbage truck headed for the landfill. Rather than give up, Gayheart, along with three other Publix employees, went to the landfill, where they searched and dug until they found the bunny.

Gayheart washed the stuffed bunny three times before returning it to its elated owner.

“Bunny still a stench but we are so happy he is home,” Rachal wrote on Facebook. “Maddie has not let him go and she says he doesn’t stink.”

