Utah State’s Mountain West football game at Hawai’i on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, will be televised live on Spectrum Sports and begin at 10 p.m. MT, it was announced Wednesday.

Utah State is 9-6 all-time against Hawai’i, including a 3-4 road record, and has won four-straight games in the series, including two straight on the Islands.

Utah State, which returns 18 starters and 48 letterwinners from last year's NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl team, opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State and begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22.