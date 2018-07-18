CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Tony Finau’s career has lately been on a steep upward curve as he has moved up to No. 10 in the FedEx standings and No. 31 in the Golf World Rankings. He’s a hot enough commodity that he just spent a few days in Paris where he was invited to join other top U.S. golfers to practice for this year’s Ryder Cup team.

Finau is also becoming a force in major tournaments as shown by his two top-10 finishes this year, a tie for 10th at the Masters and a fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open. He's one of just four golfers who has finished in the top 10 in both events joining Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson.

Now the Salt Lake City native is hoping for another strong round at this week’s Open Championship where he tees off at 10:31 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m MT) Thursday. On Friday he goes later (3:32 p.m. local, 8:32 a.m MT). Both days he’ll play in the group behind Masters’ champion Reed and three groups behind defending champion Jordan Spieth.

I feel major championships are built for tough players and players that are mentally tough and I definitely put myself in that category. Hopefully I’ll continue to play well in those big tournaments. Tony Finau

Finau had never played Carnoustie before his practice round earlier this week but remembers watching it on television in years past. He feels like his game is well-suited for links-style golf and his long game should translate well on the fast, dry fairways where his drives will give him shorter approach shots.

“I love playing links-style golf and being creative is a huge strength for me because you don’t have trees and things,” Finau said. “I feel that’s why I’ve played well in links golf and look forward to the British Open.”

Finau has played twice previously in the Open Championship, or British Open, as he and most Americans call it, finishing in a tie for 18th at Troon in 2016 and a tie for 27th last year at Royal Birkdale. He’ll also play in the PGA Championship next month, marking the first time he’s played in all four majors in the same season.

“I’ve always had a certain belief in myself to play well when it matters,” he said. “The euphoria that comes from being in contention at a major championship is hard to explain. You work extremely hard at something and you have dreams of accomplishing some things. When you’re on the cusp of actually doing it, it’s hard to explain how that cool that is. I hope I’m just getting started.”

In the latest Ryder Cup standings, Finau ranks No. 14 among U.S. players and if he moves into the top eight, he’ll get an automatic spot on the team. Otherwise, he could be one of the four captain’s picks by captain Jim Furyk.

Finau calls the Ryder Cup, “a big goal of mine” and that he was flattered that he was invited to France last week to get a look at the Ryder Cup course.

“There is a golf still to be played before they pick that team and before the top eight is determined,” he said. “I want to play my way on to that team and I’m in a great position to do that.”

Finau is fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered during the Masters’ par-3 tournament in April. Since then his highlights have included a tie for sixth at the Zurich Classic with Daniel Summerhays in the best-ball event, a tie for 13th at the Memorial and a tie for 21st at Wells Fargo and the Greenbrier.