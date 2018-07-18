Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking a shot at book publishing.

The playwright and composer tweeted Tuesday that he is gathering all of his short Twitter notes for an upcoming book called “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You.”

“At YOUR request, we made a book of the Gmornings & Gnights!” he tweeted.

Gmorning!

A bit of news—

At YOUR request, we made a book of the Gmornings & Gnights!

Illustrations by @jonnysun!

Available October 23!

We love you!https://t.co/ZSMEA8E7lU pic.twitter.com/uLLXY3JPXP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 17, 2018

Miranda is teaming with humorist Jonny Sun, who is crafting the illustrations for the book.

🚨🚨 LIN AND I MADE A BOOK LIN AND I MADE A BOOK!!! 🚨🚨 https://t.co/y5pJGqPbuA — jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 17, 2018

The book is set to drop Oct. 23.

Miranda tweets motivational messages every morning and night for his Twitter followers.

“Sometimes, the tweets are just a few motivational words to help his followers kick-start their days,” according to Mashable.

Gmorning!

You're gonna make mistakes.

You're gonna fail.

You're gonna get back up.

You're gonna break hearts.

You're gonna change minds.

You're gonna make noise.

You're gonna make music.

You're gonna be late, let's GO — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 11, 2018

Miranda’s become well-known in recent years for his work as creator and leading actor for the Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” and “In The Heights,” according to Playbill.

Miranda previously worked on “Bring It On: The Musical” and songs for Disney films, including the Oscar-nominated “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

Miranda is now working on “Mary Poppins Returns,” as well as “The Kingkiller Chronicle” for Showtime.