SALT LAKE CITY — The city’s Redevelopment Agency is inviting members of the public to help create an implementation plan for the land near the Utah Transit Authority’s Central and North Temple stations.

The project will focus on the area located between 300 North and 400 South, and 300 West and I-I5.

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, interested parties can stop by 70 S. Rio Grande St. at The Gateway for a drop-in working session from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. During the session, members of the urban design team will sketch development scenarios for publicly owned properties in the area.

Then at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, members of the public can return to The Gateway to see evolved plans and illustrations during a design presentation. Following the presentation, there will be one-on-one discussions with the design team about the options.