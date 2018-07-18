GRANTSVILLE — A man killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass a semitrailer has been identified.

James Brubaker, 23, of Ogden, was driving west on state Route 138 in Tooele County on Tuesday when he attempted to a pass a semitrailer in a no passing zone of the two-lane highway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Brubaker's 2001 Buick Century hit a 2018 Toyota Tacoma head-on, the UHP stated. Brubaker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota and two passengers were taken by ambulance to a Salt Lake-area hospital with minor injuries, according to the UHP.

On social media, friends said Brubaker was on his way to see his girlfriend, who is pregnant with their daughter.

"James, you brought happiness to everyone who knew you, always smiling no matter how hard times might be. Your love for your girl and baby was beyond measure. We will take care of them for you until you are reunited. I will miss you and our talks and I promise you that this grandma will keep your memory alive," one woman posted on Facebook.

"My prayers go to all his family ... such a sweet soul taken too soon," wrote another.