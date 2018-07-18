PROVO — Police have released the name of a Provo man killed in a homemade go-kart crash.

Chad Norton, 46, was riding a go-kart on 700 West about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he went over a speed bump at 600 West, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle, according to Provo police. Norton was taken to Utah Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On social media, friends and family members paid tribute to Norton.

"I'm forever going to love and miss him," his daughter, Savi Amador, posted on Facebook.