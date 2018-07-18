As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and former Air Force B-1 pilot, one of the questions I’m asked all the time is, how dangerous is this time? Are we at greater risk today than we were yesterday? Last year? Last decade? The truth is, we are. By almost every measure, these are truly dangerous times. Internationally, we are in a time of great turmoil and uncertainty, and our political discussions at home are fraught with real peril.

To name just a few of the challenges we must deal with abroad, there is the rise of China, Russian aggression, Islamic fanaticism, crumbling nation-states in central and South America and the risk of catastrophic cyberattacks. The list could go on.

Let’s begin with China, a repressive communist regime that is intent on becoming the single dominant power in the world. And it won’t take a full generation for them to achieve this objective. Russia, which may have the largest nuclear arsenal in the world (and is headed by a group of murderous KGB thugs) is intent on dominating all of Eastern Europe. Then there is the fight against Islamic extremism, a battle that we have been fighting for more than 20 years. From Central Africa to Southwest Asia, from nightclubs in Paris to shopping malls in the U.S., we continue to struggle against this culture of death and repression.

And all of these adversaries have one thing in common: They want to destroy freedom, democracy and the rule of law, for the life-affirming principles which define our liberal democracy represent an existential threat to their existence. How can President Putin justify his despotic hold on power when his people can look west and see that our democracy has given people freedom and opportunity? How can President Xi Jinping justify the repression of his own people if they are able to see our example and want the same thing?

In an effort to hold on their own power, these tyrants seek to weaken, discredit and impugn the United States and Western democracy.

But the greatest challenge we face may not come from abroad. At home, we face a horizon of social turbulence. I recently had a conversation with one of the nation’s leading historians. As we discussed these challenging times, he made the comment that he thought this was a much more divisive time than Vietnam. “How can that be?” I asked him. “Because back then, we were divided over one thing. Today, everything divides us.”

I thought about that, realizing it was true. The president, politics, race, gender, religious freedom, media, the national anthem, gun control, cakes, immigration, the Supreme Court … seemingly everything divides us.

Civic dialogue and debate are too often now being met not with discussion, but with protests and mobs who would rather use threats, intimidation and violence to silence those with whom they disagree.

We’re confronted by some government leaders who tried to weaponize agency power for political ends.

The swift rise of socialism as the preferred alternative to capitalism among America’s youth is alarming and can’t be ignored. In a recent poll, 53 percent of American millennials favored a socialist society to a capitalist one, compared to only a quarter of Americans over age 55. Perhaps this is due to the Cold War ending as older generations internalized the dangers of socialism with the Soviet Union and tyranny. Many millennials — having not seen the destruction and depravity of failed socialist states — don’t realize the oppression and destruction of human rights that always follows. Socialism is antithetical to American exceptionalism.

These turbulent times have brought us to a point where we have to answer a few questions. Who are we as a nation? What do we believe anymore? What do we want for our children? What are we willing to defend?

As we work our way through these dangerous times and consider these questions, I want to share what I believe.

First, America has a responsibility to lead in the world. We may not want that responsibility, but it is unavoidable, for no other nation has the ability to stand as strong for freedom as we do.

Second, liberal democracy and free markets — though they may have shortcomings — represent the best opportunity to lift people out of poverty and oppression.

Third, with divine help, a divided nation can come together and overcome the challenges we face.

But it will not be easy. It will take humility. It will take discernment to understand the truth and courage to let the truth guide our decisions.

I believe in our future. We are, as Abraham Lincoln said, the last best hope on earth. But we have some work to do.