SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers are now hoping to give Utah families a $30 million break on their state income taxes, but details were still being worked out just hours before the start of Wednesday's special legislative session.

"I was way shocked," said Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, who tried unsuccessfully during the 2018 Legislature to get a bill passed aimed at helping families hardest hit by the loss of personal exemptions in the $1.5 trillion federal tax cut passed by Congress late last year.

Quinn said he was visiting his grandchildren in Atlanta when he got a call Tuesday that GOP legislative leaders and Gov. Gary Herbert were putting together a proposal to be considered in the special session set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The Deseret News reported Tuesday that $22 million was being set aside to create a child credit, using money from other impacts of the new federal tax law on how corporations handle net operating losses and deduct fees and interest.

But on Wednesday, legislative leaders decided to see if more money was available, even as the language of the last-minute addition to the special session agenda set by the governor was still being drafted.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said another $8 million left unspent during the 2018 session is being added, bringing the amount available for the tax break to $30 million.

He said the actual amount of the credit was still being calculated, but the effect of the tax break "is going to be pretty sweet for people who have dependents," helping them avoid paying signficantly more in state income taxes.

Quinn said the hardest hit Utahns are those earning between $40,000 and $80,000 who have more than two children. He said families with one or two children will likely be better off taking the new, higher standard deduction rather than the credit.

The sweeping federal tax overhaul increased the standard deduction but eliminated personal exemptions, valued at $4,050 each in 2017. Because Utah's income taxes are tied to the federal forms, that means bigger bills for bigger families.

The bill Quinn sponsored last session, which never got out of committee, would have set a dependent exemption of more than $3,000 and had a price tag of more than $60 million.

"Working class families didn't get a fair shot," he said, but now that there's interest in making a fix to the state tax system, lawmakers have an opportunity "to right the wrong."

But Quinn said the legislation expected to be made as a substitute to one of the corporate tax bills on the special session agenda may not go far enough and will have to be revisited in the 2019 Legislature.