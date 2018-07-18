SALT LAKE CITY — Francine A. Giani, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce, has named Jason Sterzer as the new director of the Division of Corporations and Uniform Commercial Code.

Sterzer was selected to succeed Kathy Berg, who is retiring after 28 years of service with the state. Sterzer’s appointment is effective July 30.

“It is hard to imagine the Division of Corporations without Kathy Berg’s exceptional leadership, but I am confident that Jason Sterzer’s can-do attitude will continue the division’s legacy of excellent customer service,” Giani said in a statement

Sterzer previously held securities analyst and securities examiner positions with the Division of Securities. Before his tenure with the state, he was a contract attorney with Ray, Quinney & Nebeker. Sterzer graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned his Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

The division functions as Utah's filing office and repository for all corporations, commercial code filings, business registrations, limited partnerships, limited liability companies, limited liability partnerships, collection agencies, and trademarks.