SALT LAKE CITY — AARP announced Wednesday Habitat for Humanity, along with Salt Lake County’s Aging and Adult Services, are recipients of its 2018 Community Challenge grant program.

A total of $1.3 million will be distributed nationwide to fund 129 “quick-action” projects across the country, helping communities make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.

Habitat for Humanity will receive funds to organize 700 volunteers to work on 100 homes in the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Revitalization Program. Volunteers will paint homes, clean up yards, community centers, playgrounds and parks, and build access ramps for disabled veterans and senior citizens.

Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services will receive a grant to develop a community garden for older adult refugees at the Taylorsville Senior Center in Salt Lake County. Refugee senior citizens will be recruited to participate in the project, which includes building garden beds and planting and tending the gardens as they grow.

Nearly 1,600 applications were received from nonprofits and government entities for the program, now in its second year. Each of the projects, which must be completed by Nov. 5.