CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Community Education program is looking for qualified instructors to teach classes designed for residents to have fun while learning something new.

SUU Community Education instructors decide how many times they would like to teach the class, for how long and on what days as well.

The Community Education fall session runs Sept. 15 through Nov. 30. For those interested in teaching a community education or professional development class, visit suu.edu/wise, email [email protected], call 435-865-8259.