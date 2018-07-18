SALT LAKE CITY — Members of a Thailand boys soccer team recently rescued from a flooded cave have recovered fast enough that they were released from the hospital Wednesday.

The hospital stay finished a day ahead of schedule, according to Reuters.

The boys, who are ages 11 to 16, were rescued from a cave in the Tham Luang mountain cave near the border of Myanmar last week.

The boys grew worldwide attention as journalists and media came to the scene to cover the rescue.

Videos and photos of the boys leaving the hospital quickly started trending across the internet.

JUST IN: Rescued Thai soccer team and coach released from hospital, a day ahead of schedule https://t.co/ExM0kwjoKr https://t.co/yOg33m0fAS — New Day (@NewDay) July 18, 2018

Thai soccer team released from hospital pic.twitter.com/4vyAASLsvZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 18, 2018

The boys and their coach spoke publicly for the first time since their rescue Wednesday morning, according to CBS News. The news conference was their first chance to speak openly about what happened during the 18 days they were trapped underground.

CBS shared a number of videos on Twitter of the press conference, which was held in a conference hall decorated as a soccer field.

In one moment, one of the boys described the rescue.

WATCH: One of the boys on the Thai soccer team describes being rescued from cave after being trapped for days https://t.co/KNr6x9gLg4 pic.twitter.com/Fjo9dIXagg — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2018

In another, a Thai soccer team member explained why they decided to hike into the mountain.

Thai soccer team member says the team decided together they would go into the cave: "We had been into the cave before." https://t.co/KNr6x9gLg4 pic.twitter.com/iTHHJnXBkH — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2018

The boys admitted they weren’t scared when they noticed they were trapped.

"At the time we were not scared. We thought that the next day that the water will go down and then there will be people looking for us,” one team member said.

Thai soccer team member on realizing they were stuck in the cave: "At the time we were not scared. We thought that the next day that the water will go down and then there will be people looking for us." https://t.co/KNr6x9gLg4 pic.twitter.com/AoTjpr9Rmf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2018

The boys explained what it was like to survive on water alone.