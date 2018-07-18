If you happened to miss the big NBA news from Wednesday morning, former University of Utah center Jakob Poeltl was traded from Toronto to San Antonio.

In other news, Jimmer Fredette’s old college nemesis was also traded.

After months of dramatic build up the Alamo area hasn’t experienced since PeeWee Herman discovered the old fort doesn’t have a basement, San Antonio shipped disgruntled Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto in exchange for Poeltl, DeMar DeRozan and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

Leonard wanted out — preferably to the Lakers, it’s been reported — and the Spurs made that happen. Here's what it means for basketball fans.

• For so long, San Antonio has been the model of franchise stability and superiority, so this development is surprising. Whether the Spurs can rebound from losing their best all-around player and continue their playoff streak remains to be seen. We will be seeing a new-look team, though, now that Tim Duncan’s career is two years in the rearview mirror, Tony Parker is off to Charlotte and Green is Toronto-bound with Leonard.

As ESPN put it, “Even before San Antonio moved Leonard (and Danny Green) to Toronto for a trade package involving DeMar DeRozan, several signs indicated the Spurs' 21-year run of consecutive postseasons could be in jeopardy. Spurs chairman and co-chief executive officer Julianna Hawn Holt filed for divorce from former chairman and CEO Peter Holt last December, though she told a local TV station that "the franchise is safe" and wouldn't be put up for sale. Franchise stalwart Tim Duncan, who is widely credited for helping to create the club's culture of selflessness, retired in 2016. Longtime point guard Tony Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason. And uncertainty abounds regarding the future of guard Manu Ginobili, as well as coach Gregg Popovich.”

• Poeltl’s southwestern move will give Ute fans a chance to see him more — usually twice in Salt Lake City and twice in Texas each season.

• No offense to Poeltl, but one national writer believes the Spurs could have done better than grab a big guy who only averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season.

“Still, there are some question marks on this deal,” Jack Maloney of CBSSports.com wrote while giving the Spurs a C on the Poeltl/DeRozan part of the deal. “For one, it's almost shocking that the best young player the Spurs could get in return was Poeltl. He has upside, but the Spurs would have done much better in this deal if they could have gotten Anunoby or Siakam instead.”

• As expected, everybody has jokes. (Not necessarily good ones, mind you.)

I realize this has nothing to do with Kawhi trade day, but for old time's sake, I'd be remiss if I didn't do this.



• Leonard showed a rare outburst of emotion:

• The Spurs social media team showed an interesting use of font size:

• While ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith mocked Leonard for being “exiled to another country,” it’s reportedly possible the forward will never play for the Raptors.

• Leonard is partially ready for the bitter Canadian winters if he does indeed play for Toronto, though.

• Can you say awkward?

