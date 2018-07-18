PROVO — The United Utah Party on Tuesday nominated Tim Zeidner to replace Melanie McCoard on the November ballot for U.S. Congress in the 3rd Congressional District.

McCoard stepped down as the party’s candidate due to health concerns.

“This was our first contested race,” Richard Davis, United Utah Party chairman, said in a statement. “Three fine candidates stepped forward, and Tim Zeidner won on the first ballot.”

“I’m thrilled to be in this race and help move this party forward,” Zeidner said in the statement. “The principles of the United Utah Party represent the majority of the people of Utah, and it's only a matter of time before we reach critical mass.”

Zeidner serves as the director of research and evaluation at the Provo Missionary Training Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his wife, Annalee, are the parents of five children.