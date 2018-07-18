PARK CITY — Utah Open Lands has announced a matching grant in its campaign to protect Snow Ranch Pastures, a 19-acre property adjacent to the Armstrong Family Thaynes Canyon Nature and Wildlife Preserve.

The organization is aiming to raise $6 million by December to purchase a conservation easement on the property. Every dollar donated will be matched up to $625,000 thanks to an anonymous foundation.

“We are grateful to the donor for their willingness to leverage contributions in this way,” Wendy Fisher, executive director of Utah Open Lands, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the owners from two branches of the Armstrong family are willing to consider a trail connection to adjacent Park City land. The property is currently zoned three lots per acre.

The organization is also asking Park City residents to hold open houses to encourage neighbors to support the project and raise awareness.