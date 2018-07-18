SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker is again seeking to ban drivers from talking on the phone unless they are using hands-free technology.

"It comes down to this: Put your phone down. Two hands on the wheel. You can still talk if necessary," bill sponsor Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, told a legislative panel on Wednesday.

Her draft proposal permits phone conversations with the use of a Bluetooth or other similar devices, she told the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee at the Utah Capitol. The bill last year did not win enough support to clear a similar panel.

Utah drivers now can be pulled over for handheld phone use, but only if they also commit a moving violation, Moss said. State law also bans texting and driving. However, police say the offense is hard to prove and even just talking into the device can distract enough to cause a crash.

Moss said several of her constituents have asked her to bring the measure. In her own neighborhood, she has frequently seen drivers holding their phones as they navigate narrow lanes, with kids in the back seat.

"They could be using hands-free technology very easily, but they're not. It's just a habit," Moss said. "It would be only a slight inconvenience, in my view, and it could make all the difference."

In her own car, a holder allows her to mount the device in front of the windshield, she said.

The measure exempts those picking up their phones during a medical emergency, to report crimes or safety hazards or to use GPS. Moss said California and neighboring Nevada already have similar laws.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, said he had concerns about banning behavior that isn't directly linked to a moving violation. He questioned whether lawmakers should simply strengthen penalties for distracted driving.

"I believe it is inappropriate for us to punish people if they are not causing harm," Thatcher said.

West Valley City prosecutor Ryan Robinson also urged the panel to strengthen the existing penalty for distracted driving, saying it's very rare for his office to prosecute such offenses under the current law. A conviction carries a $100 fine, which sends a message to police and prosecutors that "this isn't a big deal," he said.

But Layne Hilton, medical training officer for the Unified Fire Authority, said Moss' measure would make Utah roads safer. His agency this year has responded to 191 distracted driving crashes that involved cellphone use, he said.

He noted that people are pulled over and penalized for speeding, even if no crash occurs.

"Distracted driving is a problem," Hilton added. "It's something that we have to make sure we have an ability to contain."

Tom Ross, president of the Utah Chiefs of Police Associations, said officers have long tried to persuade drivers to put down their phones.

"We wholeheartedly support what this bill is trying to do," Ross said, but he encouraged more discussion.

The committee is expected to continue studying the topic ahead of the 2019 legislative session, which convenes in January.